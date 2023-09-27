CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — According to IDOT Region Three Engineer Kensil Garnett, the Lacon Bridge project is 78% complete.

The main upgrades to the bridge will be structural.

“All of the expansion joints in the bridge have been placed and most of the new concrete on the deck has been replaced, and we’re currently working on the structural steel and some structural concrete items,” he said.

There will be minimal new additions to the bridge, but there will be some changes.

“There will be some lighting, not anything like the Murray Baker Bridge, it’ll have some new navigational lighting on it. In terms of the footprint of the bridge itself, it’s not getting any wider,” Garnett said.

The project has also not run into many challenges besides weather. Garnett said they had to find a new concrete supplier after their old one was impacted by a Teamsters strike.

The project began back in March and has led to some frustrations for those living nearby. Those looking to go to Lacon currently have to use a detour that uses Illinois 29, Illinois 18, and Illinois 26 to make the loop.

Tasha Buck, a server at Wildey’s Country Diner in Lacon, said the bridge reopening will be a boost for business.

“I can’t wait for the bridge to open. I think that we’ll get all our Sparland people back and our Chillicothe people and I really enjoyed having those people here,” she said.

Garnett said he understands the frustrations, but closing the bridge made the project go quicker. The bridge is set to reopen on Nov. 3.

The total cost of the project is around $10 million. It was made possible by Gov. Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois program.