PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Lacon Bridge along Illinois Route 17 will close for the next eight months while undergoing repairs.

The repairs will cost millions of dollars, and will include steel repair, roadway lighting, drainage improvements and joint replacement.

Any drivers will have to use a detour on Illinois Route 29, Route 18, and Route 26 to travel from Sparland to Lacon or vice-versa.

The bridge is set to reopen in November.