LaHood announces grant funding for Peoria International Airport

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria International Airport will be receiving $2,712,631 in Coronavirus Relief and response Supplemental Appropriations funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation, Congressman Darin LaHood (R-IL) announced.

“Through no fault of their own, airports like the General Downing – Peoria International Airport have lost significant business due to COVID-19,” said Rep. LaHood. “I voted for this additional CRRSA Act funding in December and it will support the Peoria Airport as they navigate this pandemic and help them get to (the) other side. In Congress, I’ll continue to work to support local infrastructure improvements throughout Illinois.”

The funding, authorized by Congress this past December, provides economic relief funds for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments, and combating the spread of pathogens at the airport.