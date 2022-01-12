Congressman LaHood remembers former Peoria City Clerk Mary Haynes

WASHINGTON (WMBD) — Congressman Darin LaHood (R-Ill.) commemorated former Peoria City Clerk Mary Haynes on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Haynes, who died last November, was first elected in 1985 and served as Peoria City Clerk for more than 25 years.

“Being the City Clerk was a passion of Mary’s, and she was beloved by her colleagues,” LaHood said. “She ensured transparency in city government and worked to educate other city clerks around Illinois.”

Lahood also called Haynes one of the kindest people you could meet.

“She was a friend to everyone who knew her, and her presence will be missed dearly in Peoria,” LaHood said.

His full remarks are available online.