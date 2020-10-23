LaHood talks stimulus checks, election security following debate

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two major talking points of Thursday night’s presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden were stimulus checks and election security.

Trump said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is stalling talks and said he is ready to sign a stimulus bill whenever Democrats are ready. Congressman Darin LaHood (R-IL) said many Americans are still hurting and this shouldn’t be a Democrat or Republican issue.

“This shouldn’t be about politics, it should be about helping the American people and I’m prepared to go back and vote on a package that’s going help our small businesses,” LaHood said. “It’s frustrating that Pelosi is playing politics and dragging this out. We should have never left Washington D.C. She should have kept us in session until we got it done.”

LaHood said many small businesses as well as industries like travel are hurting amid the pandemic.

“I’ll point to Peoria Charter Coach as an example,” he said. “There are businesses, workers and people that are struggling right now and I worry about our small businesses as the winter months come along particularly the travel or restaurant industry. You may not make it unless we step in and help.”

LaHood also addressed the FBI’s announcing of Iran and Russia sending fake emails to American voters and stealing their information. LaHood said he has faith in the Peoria election commission and Illinois.

“What I worry about is, is states around the country that do just mail in voting that are, that they can’t go in person states like California, Colorado, Nevada, Washington,” he said. “We need to have proper oversight in those states to make sure that people aren’t illegally harvesting balance that they aren’t manipulating the system. It’s more important than ever that we have a safe and secure election.”

He said those attempting to interfere need to be held accountable.

“We have the greatest democracy in the world, but you have to have a fair election, a secure election,” LaHood said. “I do worry about actors like Iran and so we need to hold those countries and people responsible. We can’t have that type of input.”

