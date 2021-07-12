Land of Lincoln Honor Flight canceled for second year in a row

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) – Flights that send veterans to Washington D.C. for a trip of a lifetime have been canceled for the second year in a row.

The Land of Lincoln Honor Flights leave out of Springfield, Bloomington-Normal, and Lincoln. The eight flights that were scheduled for this year are all postponed until 2022.

The flights take more than 180 veterans and their guardians on a one-day trip to the capital, with eight stops at different memorials.

The veteran coordinator, Steve Wheeler, said with trips as large as these, they don’t want to take any risk for the well-being of their veterans.

Wheeler said there are more than 700 veterans on the waitlist right now, and it’s an experience they want every veteran to have.

“Age is starting to be a factor with a lot of these vets. Obviously, the World War 2 vets are already 90 plus years old and the Vietnam guys are aging as well, and we just need to get this done here in the next year or so,” said Wheeler.

The Land of Lincoln Honor Flight hopes to resume flights in April 2022.