PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Backes Commercial Auctioneers announced the online auctioning of an abundance of Landmark Cinemas’ equipment on Saturday.

With the theater closing recently, there is quite a bit of equipment for people to bid on.

The Auctioneers site lists the items up for auction: “new digital communications rack system, 9 Christie Digital Cinema projectors, several vintage projectors, 9 complete hi-dollar audio components racks, 30+ JBL bass speakers with horns, dozens of Altec and JBL surround cinema speakers, 400 Dolphin nice lean back theater chairs, over 1400 other theater chairs, full concession with Cretor hi capacity popcorn popper, cotton candy, nachos and more, literally thousands of movie posters being sold by the box, there will some DJ lighting plus so much more!”

The bidding began Saturday and will close on Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. The full list of equipment as well as the bidding can be found on the Auctioneers website.