PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF HealthCare has been recognized for rehabilitating a historic building in Peoria.

According to a Landmarks Illinois news release, OSF has been granted an award of rehabilitation for turning the former Schipper and Block department store building into their ministry headquarters, which prevented the demolition of the historic building.

The 2023 Landmarks Illinois Richard H. Driehaus Foundation Preservation Awards is an annual program that honors exceptional preservation efforts in Illinois.

OSF was one of nine award winners this year, with other winners in Chicago, Aurora, Dekalb, Maywood, and Marion.

“Our 2023 award-winners illustrate the incredibly creative ways people are saving our state’s historic places and promoting our cultural heritage,” said Bonnie McDonald, President & CEO of Landmarks Illinois. “As we have seen over the 30 years of our awards program, preservation has a lasting impact on our Illinois communities. When we save and reuse a historic building or bring attention to stories from our past, the entire community benefits. Economies grow, pride of place increases and places that have stood as an anchor in neighborhoods for generations are reborn to serve residents and visitors in new, exciting ways.”

The award winners will be honored at a public ceremony in Chicago on Oct. 27. Anyone interested in attending can purchase tickets here.