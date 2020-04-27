Landwehr family surprised with new playground from fellow law enforcement officers

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Law enforcement officers are coming together to raise money for a new playground set for a two-year-old boy battling cancer.

Brigham Landwehr is battling stage four neuroblastoma,but is still full of energy. His dad Seth, a Peoria Police detective says one their favorite activities is going to the park.

“We live pretty close to a playground so if the day was nice, we’d always go there,” Landwehr said.

With parks closed because of COVID-19, Seth started searching for a playground set for their backyard.

“My wife and I had been wanting one for the kids and we had been saving up,” Landwehr said.

Originally he was just looking for something slightly used that he could rehab and make their own.

“I was just going fix it up and paint it.”

Until friends from multiple law enforcement agencies raised over $1500 to build a brand new, germ-free play-set.

“I thought how awesome would it be to get him a new play-set–one that is just his, didn’t have any other germs or mold on it,” said Seth’s friend and chief of the Pekin Park District Police, Luke Vonderheide.

Over the weekend officers from multiple law enforcement agencies dropped off the money they raised for Brigham’s Battle Buddies in a parade of police vehicles.

“Anytime you see a kid’s face light up because of something you’ve done, it’s pretty special,” Vonderheide said.

Luke Vonderheide, a father of a two-year-old daughter says he knew he had to pitch in.

“I just couldn’t imagine what it would be like to be in that position.”

Landwehr says he is thankful for the support shown to his family.

“The fact that our friends came to us and said they wanted to do some thing for us and wanted to do something with the playground was a surprise in itself.”

Seth says Brigham did well with his first round of chemo and most of his tumors have shrunk.