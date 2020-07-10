Lane closure at University and War Memorial Drive

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois American Water said they are closing off the intersection of N University St. and W War Memorial Dr. Friday, July 10 for water service repairs.

The northbound right lane of N. University St. will be shifted to the left lane. The eastbound War Memorial Dr. outside right turn lane to northbound University St. is also closed.

Illinois American Water said once the repairs are completed, all excavated areas will be restored and the lanes will be open as soon as possible. No official timeline for those repairs was given.

