NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The northbound lane of Constitution Boulevard from Uptown Circle to Mulberry Street will be closed Sept. 22 from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Depending on the weather, lighting is expected to be installed.

Intersections of Constitution Boulevard and College Avenue, and Constitution Boulevard and Mulberry Street will remain open.

Map spotlight of the road closures.

Those looking for more information can contact Assistant Director of Park Maintenance Gene Kotlinksi at (309) 454-9702.