PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Old Galena Road, between State Street roundabout and Boy Scout Road just north of Mossville, will be reduced down to one lane starting Tuesday, May 23 for paving operations.

Motorist should expect delays and be alert for trucks entering and exiting the work zone.

Traffic will be controlled by flaggers while paving operation are underway.

Please contact the Peoria County Highway Department at (309) 697-6400 with questions. For weekly updates, visit https://www.peoriacounty.gov/385/Construction-Projects