Lane closure on Vernon Avenue in Normal for water main work

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Vernon Avenue, between Linden Street and Broadway, will have a lane reduced starting at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6, for water main work.

Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through that area, but the lane reduction is expected to be completed by the end of the day, depending on the weather.

All local access will be maintained at that time.

People with questions can contact Jason Simmons, town of Normal’s assistant water distribution supervisor, at (309) 454-9654.