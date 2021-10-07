Lane closure on War Memorial Drive in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The right lane of the westbound War Memorial Drive at Glen Hollow Road in Peoria will close Friday, Oct. 8.

The closure is for traffic signal work and is expected to last one day. In the meantime, drivers can expect delays and should allow for extra time when driving through the area.

The use of alternate routes should be considered and drivers are asked by the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zone.

For more information on IDOT projects, click here.