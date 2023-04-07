EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Lane closures on Main Street between Washington Street and Farm Creek will be occurring April 11-12.

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, the lane closures are necessary for survey work from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. both days.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 2,500 miles of highway and

nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program