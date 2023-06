NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Beginning on Friday, North Main Street in the inside lane between Bowles and Manchester in Normal will reduce down to one lane due to sewer inspection.

Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through the area.

The lane reduction is expected to be completed by 11:00 a.m. Friday, weather permitting.

Anyone with questions can contact Jason Comfort, Public Works and Engineering Operations Manager, at (309) 454-9735.