NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Beginning Wednesday, May 31, the right southbound lane on Airport Road from Shepard Road to Fort Jesse will have lane reduction for pavement repairs.

Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through the area.

The lane will open up again Thursday, June 1, weather permitting.

Anyone with questions should direct them to Eric Murphy, Normal Public Works Assistant Supervisor, at (309) 454-9738.