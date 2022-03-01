PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that a lane reduction on the eastbound McClugage Bridge (U.S. 150) begins March 2.

The lane reduction is part of ongoing ramp demolition and will occur during daytime hours. The reduction could last until March 8, and will require traffic entering from Adams Street to stop while work is underway.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area, and are encouraged to use alternative routes if possible.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.