PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– Southbound IL Route 29 is narrowing to one lane near the intersection with Old Galena Road.

According to a Peoria County press release, traffic will have to merge to the inside lane.

The outside lane will be closed due to concrete and saw-cutting work. The lane is estimated to reopen Friday, June 30 if conditions permit.

Any questions can be directed to the Peoria County Highway Department at (309) 697-6400.