PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested a woman Monday during a traffic stop for possessing a firearm illegally as well as a large amount of cannabis.

The suspect, 18-year-old Jade Mitchell of Peoria, was arrested on several charges, including:

Armed violence

Aggravated unlawful use of a weapon

Unlawful possession of a handgun

Unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver

No FOID

Unlawful possession of cannabis

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Traffic charges

Just after 8 p.m. police spotted a vehicle leaving an area where many recent shootings and Shot Spotters happened. Officers then conducted a traffic stop and spoke with Mitchell, who was driving the vehicle.

Police found a large amount of cannabis, drug paraphernalia, and a loaded handgun in her car.

Mitchell was then arrested and taken to the Peoria County Jail.

Those with more information regarding the incident are encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at 309-673-452, tip411 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 309-673-9000.