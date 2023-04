MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Large amounts of smoke were seen from a fire at Morton Industries Thursday.

Morton Fire Department and East Peoria Paramedics responded to the scene.

Employees evacuated the building, and are expected to remain outside for at least two more hours.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

WMBD has a crew on the scene and is working to learn more.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.