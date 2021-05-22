Large crowd turns out for the Peoria Heights Fine Arts Fair

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, 63 vendors set up shop along Prospect Road for the 2021 Peoria Heights Fine Arts Fair.

The road was blocked on Prospect between Glen and Seiberling Ave. Tents were also spaced out to allow social distancing.

Organizers said almost two-thirds of the vendors were new this year to the fair. The event was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

“I’m excited because a lot of this work hasn’t been shown yet. So it’s just really fun to finally get it out there,” said Katie Verkuilen. “I’m really happy to see people coming out and really like– even if they’re just looking, it’s still supporting your local artists. So, it’s just great.”

Barb Milaccio, co-chair of the Fine Arts Fair, said the turnout was better than she had anticipated.

“The quality of our artists is fantastic, and we would love for the art fair to grow,” Milaccio said. “We actually doubled the artists that we had in 2019.”

Milaccio says volunteers make the event happen and she’s thankful for their help.