Large fire at Diesel Dick’s in Bloomington Thursday morning

BLOOMINGTON Ill. — Crews from the Bloomington Fire Department spent Thursday morning battling a large fire at Diesel Dick’s auto-repair shop.

The Bloomington Fire Department posted on its Facebook page that backup crews were called from home to help service other calls in the city. Department officials are asking people to send in photos or video of the fire to help determine a cause.

,The shop is behind the Starcrest Cleaners in Bloomington located on the corner of Market and Roosevelt.

The BFD first responded to smoke coming from the Diesel Dick’s garage at approximately 6:53 a.m. Once they got to the scene, they found flames on the inside.

Crews were not sure how long the fire had been burning, but public information officer Eric Davison said it could have been burning all night, or just started.

At 8:04 a.m., the McLean County Emergency Management Agency alerted drivers to avoid Madison/Center St. near Locust and Market St. Roads near this area are closed.

Please avoid the area of Market St and Madison. Madison and center will be closed in that area. All roads are currently… Posted by City of Bloomington – Fire on Thursday, October 31, 2019

