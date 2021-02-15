Large gas leak temporarily closes area near Dozer Park

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police and Fire Departments have closed Jefferson Ave. between Kumpf and Oak after they reported a large gas leak in the area near Dozer Park Monday morning.

Officials also closed the intersection of Adams and State Street for the time being.

(UPDATE) — Peoria firefighters said they evacuated the Peoria Rescue Mission building after reports of occupants smelling gas. They said the gas leak likely originated from underneath Walnut Street.

After firefighters shut off the gas in the area, the city block containing Born Paint, Dozer Park, and Peoria Rescue Mission has no gas at the moment.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area and find different routes to travel on.