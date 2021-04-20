Peoria’s largest annual firework event postponed due to safety concerns

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — For the second year in a row, a popular event will not take place on the Fourth of July.



Unity Point Health’s “Red White and Boom” event is postponed. The Executive Director of the Peoria Park District, Emily Cahill, released a statement regarding its postponement.



“While we are inching closer to normal, a large scale event like the 4th of July still feels a little dauting. Our shared concerns with Midwest Communications and health officials regarding our ability to keep the public safe outweigh the fun right now. We anxiously await the day when we can all safely gather again on the RiverFront. It definitely feels closer now than it has in a long time.” Emily Cahill, Peoria Park District Executive Director

Mike Wild, VP-GM of Midwest Communications and organizer of the event, said “we recognize the guidelines in place would not allow for an event of this size, regardless of how much we would love to move forward.”

Wild said there is still a chance the event could be held later in the fall.