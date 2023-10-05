PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Downtown Peoria is under a boil order, says Illinois American Water following a water main break there Wednesday afternoon.

The company said crews will be near the area of Liberty and Adams streets beginning at 6:50 a.m. Thursday to work on the repairs which are expected to last about eight to 12 hours.

During that time, the company said, customers could experience low water pressure or service interruption.

An area bounded by William Kumpf on the south end, Adams Street on the north and Fulton Street to the north as well as all Liberty street are under a boil order.

“Any water to be used for drinking or cooking should be brought to a rolling boil for 5 minutes. Water is OK for bathing, laundry, and other common uses. You will be notified when the boil order has been lifted,” the company said in a statement.

Anna Kubas, an Illinois American spokeswoman, said “Our crews responded and worked throughout the night on making necessary repairs to restore service to our impacted customers. There are 22 downtown buildings impacted by this water main break.”