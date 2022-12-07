CREVE COEUR, Ill. (WMBD) — A house fire in Creve Coeur Wednesday afternoon drew a large response from local fire departments.

Marquette Heights, North Pekin, and East Peoria were among the fire departments onsite.

Creve Coeur Fire Chief Brad Gill confirmed that an individual was inside the home when the fire started, and he attempted to put out the fire himself. The individual was having trouble breathing when emergency responders arrived and he was taken to a local hospital by AMT.

Gill said the fire began in the basement and worked its way upstairs.

No flames were visible from the home at 445 Carola Street when WMBD was at the scene, and Gill said the fire took roughly 25 minutes to extinguish.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.