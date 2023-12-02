LASALLE, Ill. (WMBD)– A Saturday apartment fire in LaSalle is currently under investigation.

According to the LaSalle Fire Dept. Facebook, firefighters were dispatched to Hughett Towers on 2nd Street around 6:30 a.m. for a fire alarm.

Heavy smoke was found on the 8th floor where the alarm was going off in addition to a fire in one of the rooms.

Fire crews had the fire under control in 30 minutes. The cause of the fire is still being investigated by LaSalle Fire Department, The Office of the State Fire Marshal and the LaSalle Police Department.

Units from Peru, Oglesby, Spring Valley, Utica, Tonica, Troy Grove and Mendota were dispatched to the fire. Two occupants of Hughett Towers have been transferred to a local hospital.