LaSalle, Ill. (WMBD)– LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office announced via a press release their new Senior-Check in program, allowing residents to check in on the well-being of seniors in LaSalle County.

Any senior who is enrolled will have a Sheriff’s Office employee call in once a week to make sure they are okay.

To qualify, the senior must live alone and not have family members nearby to check on them.

To enroll yourself or another senior, applications can be found here.

The application can be emailed to seniorcheck-in@lasallecountyil.gov or mailed to LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, 707 E. Etna Rd, Ottawa IL 61350.

Emergency contacts will need to be provided. The dispatch center will call those emergency contacts if the senior does not answer the phone during their scheduled appointment.