LaSalle County Judge confirms two positive COVID cases at courthouse

LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Two court staff members working at the LaSalle County Downtown Courthouse tested positive for COVID-19, Chief Judge Howard Ryan said in a press release.

The court worked with LaSalle County Health Department for instructions shortly after learning about the exposure. The court also notified offices and individuals based on exposure risk.

According to a court administrator, at least 10 staff members of the courthouse in close contact with the employee were told to self-quarantine and get tested. At least five of those members are still working remotely.

“Situations of this nature are, unfortunately, impossible to prevent, but the County is taking all reasonable measures to ensure the safety of employees, attorneys, the public, and all others within our buildings,” Ryan said.

Judge Ryan said the courthouse was deep-cleaned after learning about exposure to the virus. Civil courts are taking precautionary measures to limit the spread of the virus, such as reducing in-person hearings for non-emergency matters and remote hearings when possible.

The court said they are continuing to enforce safety guidelines such as mask enforcement and social distancing.

