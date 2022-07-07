LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A LaSalle County man has been charged with a felony for filing a false police report Thursday.

According to a LaSalle County press release, the Lasalle and Marshall County Sheriff’s offices arrested 24-year-old Brandon Lee Johnson for filing a false police report and other traffic-related charges.

This comes after a report that a pickup truck was involved in a crash between a car and train in Toluca on July 2. The driver fled the scene. Johnson reported the car stolen later that evening.

Investigators determined that the truck wasn’t stolen, and charged Johnson with the class four felony of making a false police report. He was arrested Tuesday.

In Marshall County, Johnson is facing three additional charges for leaving the scene of a property damage accident, driving without a license, and disobeying a signal of an approaching train.

Johnson has posted bond in Marshall county.