OTTAWA, Ill. (WMBD) — A LaSalle County man now faces felony charges after being arrested by LaSalle County sheriff’s deputies Tuesday for possession and dissemination of child pornography.

Elliott L. Allen Jr., 33 years old from the town of Streator, was arrested after deputies executed a search warrant at his home on July 19th.

Allen was also arrested and charged with possession of a weapon by a felon after deputies report finding two firearms when they executed the warrant. One of the firearms discovered by deputies was stolen from the state of Michigan.

Allen is being held in the LaSalle County Jail on $250,000 bond.

Allen’s arrest was part of a child pornography investigation led by the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office and Ottawa Police Department which are members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.