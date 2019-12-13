LaSalle County man found not guilty for wife’s murder

OTTAWA, Ill. — A LaSalle County jury found an Ottawa man not guilty for the murder of his wife from back in 2006.

Kenneth Cusick was accused of drowning his wife Tracy in a toilet bowl.

According to the LaSalle News Tribune, prosecutors had witnesses testify Tracy could not have accidentally drowned, or that she overdosed and passed out with her face in the toilet. Her blood did come back positive for methadone, and she was known to use alcohol and drugs.

Final arguments began and wrapped Friday morning and the trial kicked off on Dec. 4, over a decade after Tracy died.