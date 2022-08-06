Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

RANSOM, Ill. (WMBD) — The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office has potentially located and identified a man that has been on the run in Ransom, IL for the past several hours.

At 1:03 p.m., the LaSalle County Sheriff issued an extreme emergency alert.

“A Hispanic male carrying a shotgun is on the loose in cornfields near Ransom, IL. Subject is wearing gray shirt and blue jeans. Last seen in 2700 block of N 15th Rd. Call 911 if you have information. Do not confront the individual,” the alert read.

Just before 4 p.m., the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office put out a press release announcing that the suspect had been potentially located and identified.

The investigation is ongoing, and deputies will continue to patrol the area.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office at 815-433-2161.