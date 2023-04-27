LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss announced that 12 were arrested as part of a “warrant round up” Wednesday.
According to a sheriff’s office press release, the following people were arrested:
- 54-year-old Robert G Smith of Dana, IL was arrested on an original warrant for possession of a stolen firearm. His bond is set at $100,000.
- 65-year-old Janet C Rees of Streator, IL was arrested on an original warrant for two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. Her bond has been set at $500,000.
- 25-year-old Nicholas B Persinger of Streator, IL was arrested on an original warrant for unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. His bond has been set at $25,000.
- 47-year-old Charles L Enerson of Ottawa, IL was arrested on an original DOC warrant for parole violation.
- 29-year-old Josph D Floyd of Ottawa, IL was arrested on two failure-to-appear warrants for theft control intent less than $500 and criminal damage to property less than $500. His bonds have been set at $1,000 and $3,000 for these charges.
- 64-year-old Steven J Hebel of LaSalle, IL was arrested on a failure to appear warrant for retail theft of less than $300. His bond has been set at $3,000.
- 56-year-old Tami D Constantino of LaSalle, IL was arrested on a failure to appear warrant for driving with a suspended license. Her bond has been set at $3,000.
- 23-year-old Kelsi A. Love of Peru, IL was arrested on a failure to appear warrant out of Lee County for Contempt Non Pay. Her bond has been set at $2,000.
- 46-year-old Billy Jo Schultheis of Peru, IL was arrested on two warrants. One for an original charge of obstructing justice/destroying evidence/ driving with a revoked license and a Lee County failure to appear warrant for contempt. Her bonds have been set at $5,000 and $500.
- 32-year-old Timothy J Weir of Ottawa, IL was arrested on a failure to appear warrant for domestic battery. His bond has been set at $3,00.
- 21-year-old Jonathan M Bottoms of Ottawa, IL was arrested on a failure to appear warrant for domestic battery/physical contact. His bond has been set at $3,000,
- 43-year-old Amy N Tran of Streator was arrested on two Cook County civil contempt warrants. His two full cash bonds have been set at $10,000 and $1,000.
The TRIDENT drug task force, Peru Police Department, LaSalle Police Department, Mendota Police Department, and the Ottawa Police Department all assisted with these arrests.