LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office locates body in Ottawa

OTTAWA, Ill. (WMBD) — The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office located a body at U.S. Silica, South Pit, near 430 Route 71 in Ottawa Tuesday.

According to a press release, sheriff’s deputies located a dead white female at approximately 4:41 p.m.

According to its website, U.S. Silica is a production facility, mining fine-grain, and nearly pure quartz sandstone.

This incident is under investigation by the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, The LaSalle County Coroner’s Office, and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

