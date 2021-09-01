LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office locates body in Ottawa

OTTAWA, Ill. (WMBD) — The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office located a body at U.S. Silica, South Pit, near 430 Route 71 in Ottawa Tuesday.

According to a press release, sheriff’s deputies located a dead white female at approximately 4:41 p.m.

According to its website, U.S. Silica is a production facility, mining fine-grain, and nearly pure quartz sandstone.

This incident is under investigation by the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, The LaSalle County Coroner’s Office, and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit.

