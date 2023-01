LASALLE, Ill. (WMBD)– LaSalle County Sheriff’s office has arrested a man for battery.

According to a Lasalle County press release, 26-year-old Aaron Kirby was arrested and charged on a felony warrant for aggravated domestic battery from an incident on Jan. 6 in rural Peru.

Kirby was also charged with violation of bail bond for condition violations from prior domestic battery charges.

Kirby is being held at LaSalle County Jail on a $100,000 bond.