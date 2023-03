LASALLE, Ill. (WMBD)– Members of the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Monday for battery to a child.

27-year-old Aaron Marsh was arrested in the 300 block of E. Walnut St. in Oglesby.

Marsh was wanted for aggravated battery to a child (Class 3 Felony).

He was taken to LaSalle County Jail where bond is set at $150,000.