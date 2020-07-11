Laser Light Nights returning to the Dome Planetarium

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Laser Light Nights will be returning to the Dome Planetarium with three shows Saturday.
The three shows include Laser Journey at 6 p.m., That 80’s Laser show at 7:15 p.m., and Laser Vinyl at 8:30 p.m.
The Laser Light Nights showcase multicolored laser light shows set to the music of bands like Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, U2, and more. Tickets are $7 for the public and $5 for members.
Guests will be required to practice social distancing during the event.
The next Laser Light Night will be held on August 8 and September 12. Those interested in attending can purchase tickets online.
