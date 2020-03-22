Last call for haircuts as ‘Stay at home’ order goes into effect

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)–Saturday was the last day for over two weeks that people could go get a haircut due to COVID-19.

For two weeks, all non-essential businesses across Illinois will be closed due to Governor J.B. Pritzker’s “stay-at-home” order. Barbershops and hair salons are listed as non-essential.

Campus Cutz in Normal took hair appointments up until 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Barber, Sean Walker says the flow of customers was fairly normal for a Saturday afternoon, but the closure will hurt his pocket.

“We are affected by it because by us being home, and being barbers we can’t make no money because we’ll be sitting at home. This will probably be the last day of getting paid for a couple of weeks,” Walker said.

The stay at home order will last through April 7th.