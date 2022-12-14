PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dec. 15 is the last day to donate to the second annual Toyz-N-Da-Neighborhood toy giveaway.

In 2021, just about 600 kids participated in the giveaway, and this year, that number is more than doubled to 1,300.

On Saturday, Dec. 17, the toy giveaway will take place at the Annie Jo Gordon Community Learning Center, as well as ART Inc from 12-5 p.m.

The Peoria Area Food Bank is also providing 100 food boxes, along with 50 turkeys, to both locations.

In addition, Pure Oasis is providing 10 free haircuts to teenagers ages 14-17, and Secure Beauty and Seven Strands are giving away 17 free hairstyling appointments for teenagers ages 14-17.

“We all know that some of us are more fortunate than others and so many things negative go on within the community that it’s great just to have a nice touch to reach out to the youth, and support the youth and the surrounding community. It’s just good for us to be able to give back,” said Antwaun Banks, founder and president of Product of the Project.

Donations can be arranged by contacting Gregory Wilson at (513) 578-4409, or by emailing yanicollective@gmail.com.

The event also still needs volunteers, and for those who want to sign up, click here.