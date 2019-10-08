Last Greater Peoria Honor Flight of the year celebrates veterans

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The last Greater Peoria Honor Flight of 2019 took off early Tuesday from the Peoria International Airport to Washington, D.C.

In total, 77 veterans took the trip to the nation’s capital and visited the Arlington Cemetery.

“Memorable moments and sad moments,” said Merle Gilmore, Marine Veteran. “Both at times. Remembering back when, but I was there in ’65-’66 which was over 50 years ago.”

As our veterans arrived in Washington D.C., they were met by complete strangers who welcomed them to the nation’s capitol.

From there, the group traveled via charter bus (and police escort) to see various monuments throughout the day.

When you go overseas…you see a lot of stuff that we have here that we take for granted. So when you come home, and you see this in our capitol…how amazing…how everybody memorializing what our soldiers did and stuff…it really hits home.” Harold McCampbell Jr. | Desert Storm Veteran

They also went to various top tourist sites.

Army Veteran, Bob Smith said, “war is not good. Awful that a lot of young men died, too young.”

After over 16 hours of traveling, veterans flew back home to Central Illinois where they were welcomed by members of the Armed Forces along with the public.

