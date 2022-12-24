PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds of people scrambled inside Northwoods Mall in Peoria to make last-minute purchases before Christmas morning.

General manager Julie Revallo said sales are up thirty percent this holiday season compared to last year.

“Sales have increased over 30% from last year, so we’re having people come out and enjoy the atmosphere and do their shopping in-store instead of online this year,” said Revallo.

While many chose to go the digital route to buy gifts, Dan Belk says shopping online could be problematic, so he decided to do his shopping in-store.

“So many people do their shopping online now, and I think sometimes stuff slips through the cracks and you’re like, oh shoot, I didn’t get this delivered or it doesn’t get here on time, so that’s why people have to run out to the stores and do it last minute,” said Belk.

Belk and his 10-year-old son came to the mall for last-minute shopping as well as to visit Santa Claus the day before Christmas.