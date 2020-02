DELAVAN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting.

It happened in the yard of a home on Boynton Road outside of Delavan. That’s near I-155 off of County Rd. 2500 East.

Tazewell County Sheriff Jeff Lower says that a fight lead to a middle-aged man being shot and killed. At this point, it’s not clear if he was shot by someone or himself.

The man’s name is not yet being released.

This story will be updated.