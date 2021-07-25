Late-night house fire causes $90,000 in damages to Peoria home

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Three pets died as a result of a house fire in Peoria late Saturday night.

Peoria Firefighters/paramedics were called to the 1300 block of Underhill Street at approximately 11:19 p.m.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire on the first floor, then moved to the second floor. The fire was very labor-intensive and additional companies had to be called in for backup.

The cause of the fire was determined to be food left on the stove. No one was home at the time.

Damage is estimated at $90,000.

