PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local commerce leaders met at the Scottish Rite Theatre Thursday for the Welcome Wagon Seminar.

The goal of the event is to recruit and welcome new talent to Central Illinois. This is a part of The Greater Peoria 2030 Talent Attraction initiative.

Audrey Kamm, the coordinator of the event, said after reviewing the census, residents ages 25 to 44 are leaving Peoria.

Kamm said that is an issue they want to tackle together.

“Especially as lifelong Peorians or lifelong people of this region, we kind of forget what’s so great about moving to this area,” said Kamm. “I personally know a lot of people who have moved here recently. They tell me they are surprised by the number of amenities you can have here and the kind of life you can have living here in our region.”

Eight organizations were gathered for the discussion. This included:

Discover Peoria, Peoria Area Chamber of Commerce

Greater Peoria Economic Development Council

CEO Council

Downtown Development Corporation

East Peoria Chamber of Commerce

Pekin Chamber of Commerce

Morton Chamber of Commerce

Kamm said the response has been great, and another seminar will be held on March 18.