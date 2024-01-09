PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Public Works Deputy Director Sie Maroon stated that public work employees worked overnight to clear wet, heavy snow around the city.

According to Maroon, as of 4:15 a.m., the main arterial roads around Peoria are very passable. They are slushy and wet, but not snow-packed.

Residential streets remain slick and are covered with more slushy snow at this time. Public Work’s snow plows will work to clear residential routes this morning, and will continue to work on them until they are clear.

The Public Work Snow Plow drivers will be working 12-hour shifts around the clock until all the streets around Peoria are treated and plowed.

Anyone driving this morning should make sure to give themselves extra time to drive. Maroon said the roads a very drivable, but some slick spots will remain until the sun rises and temperatures warm.