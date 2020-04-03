Peoria health leaders remind to social distance while practicing religion

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City/County Health Department on Friday said there are now 23 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Tri-County area.

Administrator Monica Hendrickson said there are nine cases in Peoria County, with two more cases pending. Woodford County has six cases and Tazewell County now has eight; the two new Tazewell County cases are likely related to community spread, Hendrickson said.

There are five confirmed COVID-19 patients in ICU’s spread across OSF St. Francis Medical Center, UnityPoint Health Methodist, UnityPoint Health Proctor, and UnityPoint Health Pekin. There are 11 people under investigation in these hospitals, also in the ICU.

There are 17 confirmed and under investigation in non-ICU beds at these hospitals as well.

Peoria County Board Chairman Andrew Rand on Friday noted that it has been one month since health and city leaders kick-started the Emergency Operations Center.

Rand and Hendrickson both reminded community members that there are more cases in the Tri-County area that just have not been confirmed due to lack of testing or a lack of symptoms.