LA SALLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Clean-up continues after a fire at the Carus Chemical Building in the city of La Salle on Jan. 11.

According to Carus Communications Manager Jolynn Anzelc, the cause of the fire remains undetermined, and it is unknown how long it will take to determine a cause.

The clean-up of the incident is being handled by Hepaco and RMS Environmental, with oversight from the Illinois and U.S. Environmental Protection Agencies(EPA).

Chemical and runoff cleanup has been completed, and next week’s cleanup will focus on the removal of metal and structural debris.

The warehouse where the fire took place will also be torn down. The warehouse makes up approximately 15% of the entire Carus facility in La Salle.

Carus is one of the largest manufacturers of potassium permanganate in the western hemisphere. Potassium permanganate is used by water treatment facilities to ensure water is potable.

Production has currently stopped and is not expected to resume for the next 90 days.

More information and updates about this incident are available on the EPA’s website.