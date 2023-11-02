PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The spring leg of Lauren Daigle’s Kaleidoscope Tour will include a performance at the Peoria Civic Center.

A Civic Center news release shows that the two-time Grammy winner will be performing in the River City on May 9 with special guest Ellie Holcomb.

Daigle was recently honored as a 2023 Billboard Music Awards Finalist in three categories for Top Christian Artist, Top Christian Album, and Top Christian Song.

Ticket sales begin Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here or in person at the Toyota Box Office.